Military vets can now get free emergency mental health care

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a big update for veterans struggling with mental health.

Any veteran who is feeling thoughts of suicide can now go to any healthcare facility for free emergency care at no cost. This applies to all veterans, not just those enrolled in the Veterans Affairs system.

Included in that no-cost guarantee is inpatient or home crisis care for 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days. Doctors, regardless of which hospital or clinic you go to, will give you referrals on VA programs and treatment following emergency care.

This is all part of the VA's 10-year suicide prevention strategy and has also been a big of the White House's plan for expanding healthcare for veterans.