National Veterans Resource Center opens to help more veterans thrive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families has opened a new National Veterans Resource Center to help more veterans and military families thrive.

The Institute for Veterans and Military Families has operated since 2011. The new resource center is designed to enhance collaborative efforts to help veterans as they transition into civilian life.

"It's typically not about knowledge, skills and abilities. It's more about culture and fit," Mike Haynie, founder and executive director of the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, told News 3 anchor Todd Corillo.

"I'm a veteran myself, I served 14 years in active duty. I learned in a very dramatic way, even coming to a higher education environment, that the culture, the norms, the routine of the civilian world of work is very different than the military service experience and that's a lot of what we focus on," he added.

