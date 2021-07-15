NATO new headquarters in Norfolk is fully operational

NORFOLK, Va. – NATO's newest headquarters is now operational in Norfolk.

Joint Force Command Norfolk, has reached Full Operational Capability (FOC) and is holding a ceremony on Thursday at 10 a.m., to mark the occasion.

The ceremony will include special remarks from the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley and Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander, Joint Force Command Norfolk.

This new command is part of the allied command operations structure, the Navy said. It will provide a United States-led, joint multi-national operational command, supported by component, Allied and partner commands, responsible for the North Atlantic and the High North.

Its mission is to protect the Strategic Lines of Communication across all domains, and enable the reinforcement of Europe, according to the Navy.

The ceremony is being held onboard USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) at Naval Station Norfolk.