Navy Adm. Christopher Grady nominated to be No. 2 military officer in country

NORFOLK, Va. - President Joe Biden nominated the top admiral in the Hampton Roads region to be the no. 2 military officer in the country.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced Tuesday that Biden nominated Navy Admiral Christopher W. Grady to be the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Washington, D.C. Biden also nominated him for reappointment to the rank of admiral.

Grady is currently serving as the commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia.

If his nomination is confirmed, he will succeed retiring General John E. Hyten as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.