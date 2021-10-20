Watch
Navy base in Maryland on lockdown after threats of bomb

Posted at 10:33 AM, Oct 20, 2021
BETHESDA, Md. - A Navy installation in Maryland is currently on lockdown as officials investigate a bomb threat.

Naval Support Activity Bethesda officials tweeted Wednesday morning that the base was put under lockdown after a bomb threat to Building 10 and an active shooter threat was reported.

Around 8:45 a.m., they received a phone call from an anonymous source about the bomb threat. All gates are now closed to non-emergency traffic and the public has been asked to avoid the area.

Officials say at this time there is no indication of an active shooter on the installation, however, a bomb threat is still under investigation. A lockdown also remains in place.

