Navy base in Maryland on lockdown after threats of bomb

BETHESDA, Md. - A Navy installation in Maryland is currently on lockdown as officials investigate a bomb threat.

Naval Support Activity Bethesda officials tweeted Wednesday morning that the base was put under lockdown after a bomb threat to Building 10 and an active shooter threat was reported.

Around 8:45 a.m., they received a phone call from an anonymous source about the bomb threat. All gates are now closed to non-emergency traffic and the public has been asked to avoid the area.

2/2 - 0925, 20OCT21: The base is on lockdown. All personnel should shelter in place. All gates are closed to non-emergency traffic. The public is asked to avoid the area. — Naval Support Activity Bethesda (@nsabethesda) October 20, 2021

Officials say at this time there is no indication of an active shooter on the installation, however, a bomb threat is still under investigation. A lockdown also remains in place.

