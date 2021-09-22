Navy celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

NORFOLK, Va. — Hispanic Heritage Month is underway and the Navy is recognizing the contributions of Hispanic Sailors and Marines to the fleet.

Statistics show that there are more than 52,000 Hispanics in the Marines - that's nearly one in four.

In the Navy, there are more than 67,000 Hispanics serving, making up more than 16% of the fleet.

Current Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro is Hispanic and in a video message said "we are strengthened by the diversity of our force, especially those of every Hispanic American who serves our Navy-Marine Corps team today."