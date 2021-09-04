Watch
Navy declares 5 missing sailors dead after August 31 helicopter crash off San Diego coast

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby K. Neal/Released
MH-60 Seahawk helicopters conduct a fly-by over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during an air power demonstration. Lincoln is en route to the United States to complete an eight-month change-of-homeport deployment during which it operated in the U.S. 5th, 6th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility.
Posted at 2:37 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 14:39:17-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy has declared five missing sailors dead nearly a week after a helicopter crashed in the ocean off San Diego.

The Navy has shifted the search for them to a recovery operation on Saturday.

The move follows more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts and nearly three dozen search and rescue flights to look for the sailors.

An investigation into what caused Tuesday's crash about 70 miles off San Diego is ongoing.

Also injured were five other sailors who were on board the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier where the MH-60S helicopter was operating on the deck before the crash.

