Navy identifies sailor who dies as 27-year-old Virginia native

ATLANTIC OCEAN - The Navy has identified the sailor who died last week as 27-year-old Sonar Technician Third Class Nicholas Woods.

"The loss of a friend or loved one is always tragic, and even more so when they are young, dedicated to service, and sailing into harm's way. Sonar Technician Surface 3rd Class Nicholas Woods was one of those young people,” said Capt. Michael Weeldreyer, commanding officer of USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).

Woods was assigned to the Guided Missle Cruiser USS Leyete Gulf where he died Thursday.

The ship recently deployed with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group.

Woods is a Virginia native who joined the Navy in 2020.

His cause of death is still under investigation.