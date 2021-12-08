Navy identifies SEAL Team 8 member who died from injuries after Virginia Beach fast-rope training exercise

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The United States Navy identified 43-year-old Commander Brian Bourgeois, the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8, as the service member who died after a training exercise in Virginia Beach on December 4th.

Bourgeois died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital three days after being injured during a fast-rope training evolution.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bourgeois family – and we will ensure our community remains in support of and in relationship with Brian’s family and his children, for life,” said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command. “Brian was one of our very best leaders, who possessed all the attributes that make our force effective. We will miss his charismatic leadership and faithful stewardship of our standard. His legacy carries on in teammates he served with, led, and mentored.”

Seal Team 8's executive officer has temporarily assumed command.

The details of the incident are still under investigation.

"We are working with SEAL Team 8 to provide every form of support we possibly can to Brian's family and teammates," said Capt. Donald G. Wetherbee, commodore, Naval Special Warfare Group 2. "An incident like this weighs heavily on us all. Brian was as tough as they come, an outstanding leader, and a committed father, husband and friend. This is a great loss to everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed."

Bourgeois received his commission from the United States Naval Academy in May 2001 and served the Navy and Naval Special Warfare community for over 20 years.

