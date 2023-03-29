Navy ID's deceased sailor found unresponsive at Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — According to a spokesperson for the Submarine Force Atlantic, a Sailor assigned to USS Montana (SSN 794) was found unresponsive on the pier adjacent to the Montana by another crew member at Newport News Shipbuilding on March 27.

The deceased sailor has been identified as Electronics Technician Navigation 3rd Class (ETV3) Devon Faehnrich.

According to the spokesperson, Faehnrich was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

"We deeply mourn the loss of our shipmate, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Sailor’s family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time. Grief counseling services and support are being provided through the chain of command and the command chaplain. The U.S. Navy is cooperating fully with authorities and the incident remains under investigation,” said a statement in the Cmdr. Paul Macapagal, Submarine Force Atlantic Spokesperson.

There are no further details to release to release at this time.

