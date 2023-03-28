Sailor assigned to USS Montana found unresponsive at Newport News Shipbuilding, later dies at hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — According to a spokesperson for the Submarine Force Atlantic, a Sailor assigned to USS Montana (SSN 794) was found unresponsive on the pier adjacent to the Montana by another crew member at Newport News Shipbuilding on March 27.

According to the spokesperson, the injured sailor was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

"We deeply mourn the loss of our shipmate, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Sailor's family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time," the spokesperson said.

Newport News Shipbuilding says in a statement, "Out of respect for our customer and to protect the privacy of military families, Newport News Shipbuilding does not discuss deaths of our US Navy teammates with the exception of a workplace accident. Our condolences go out to the sailor's family and friends, and our shipbuilders, during this time of loss."

The Sailor's identity is being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.

According to Submarine Force Atlantic, the US Navy is cooperating fully with authorities and the incident remains under investigation.

