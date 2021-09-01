Navy mandates all active duty, reserve sailors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

All active duty and ready reserve sailors are now required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Navy officials released NAVADMIN 190/21, mandating full COVID-19 vaccination for Navy service members. Active duty Navy service members must be fully vaccinated within 90 days from August 31 and Ready Reserve Navy service members will be fully vaccinated within 120 days from that date.

This NAVADMIN comes after the release of the Secretary of Defense’s memo requiring members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Personnel will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after completing the one-dose COVID-19 shot or two weeks after the second dose of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine shot. Officials say booster shots are under evaluation and will be addressed another time.

Commanders will retain the authority to tailor additional mitigation measures, such as Health Protection Condition levels, at the local level.

Military Treatment Facilities (MTF) will coordinate the ordering and administration of vaccines.

All personnel who receive the vaccination from a non-DoD vaccine administrator, such as a pharmacy, must provide documentation of any COVID-19 vaccination to their Command no later than the next duty day for Active Component or within seven days for Reserve Components to ensure vaccination is appropriately recorded in their electronic health record and/or MRRS.

To make an appointment to receive the vaccine, click here.

