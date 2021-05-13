Watch
Navy undertakes first unmanned battle problem

Exercise tested unmanned operational scenarios
Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet
210419-N-NO842-1003 SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2021) A CARINA unmanned undersea glider from Unmanned Undersea Vehicles (UUV) Squadron 1 launches in support of U.S. Pacific Fleet’s UxS IBP 21, April 19. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (Courtesy U.S. Navy photo)
IBP 21 CARINA Launch
Posted at 9:01 AM, May 13, 2021
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — In the ongoing effort to incorporate unmanned technology into the Fleet, the Navy kicked off its first unmanned battle problem last month.

Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21 was carried out by U.S. 3rd Fleet on the West Coast.

It was designed to integrate manned and unmanned capabilities across several domains and have them face challenging operational scenarios.

"By exercising our full range of unmanned capabilities in a Pacific warfighting scenario, UxS IBP21 directly supports U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s warfighting imperative of driving lethality through experimentation," explained Rear Admiral Robert Gaucher, director of maritime headquarters at U.S. Pacific Fleet, in a statement.

The Navy says the exercise will help warfare centers and developers further incorporate unmanned systems into daily Fleet operations as well as battle plans.

