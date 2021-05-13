Navy undertakes first unmanned battle problem

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — In the ongoing effort to incorporate unmanned technology into the Fleet, the Navy kicked off its first unmanned battle problem last month.

Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21 was carried out by U.S. 3rd Fleet on the West Coast.

It was designed to integrate manned and unmanned capabilities across several domains and have them face challenging operational scenarios.

"By exercising our full range of unmanned capabilities in a Pacific warfighting scenario, UxS IBP21 directly supports U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s warfighting imperative of driving lethality through experimentation," explained Rear Admiral Robert Gaucher, director of maritime headquarters at U.S. Pacific Fleet, in a statement.

The Navy says the exercise will help warfare centers and developers further incorporate unmanned systems into daily Fleet operations as well as battle plans.