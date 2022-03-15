Nearly 4,000 Sailors, Marines to deploy from Norfolk and NC

NORFOLK, Va — Nearly 4,000 Sailors and Marines will deploy from Naval Station Norfolk and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

The Sailors and Marines of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit will depart for a regularly-scheduled deployment, March 16.

The USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and USS Arlington will depart Naval Station Norfolk. USS Gunston Hall is set to deploy later this month.

Kearsarge, the ARG's flagship, has embarked staffs from Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Fleet Surgical Team 2, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, Naval Beach Group (NBG) 2 and Beach Master Unit (BMU) 2.

The 22nd MEU includes the command element; the aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced); the ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 2/6 (Reinforced); and the logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion 26.

News 3 will be live at the departure Wednesday morning.