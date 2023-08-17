Networking fair aims to get veterans, military spouses employed in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — The Vista Point Conference Center at Naval Station Norfolk was busy Thursday as dozens of veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses met with prospective employers.

Debra Godette is a military spouse interested in starting a new career.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in the working world as they say. I’ve been a stay-at-home mom, so I wanted to just get out here, put my name out, maybe network a little bit," Godette said.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 13 percent of military spouses are unemployed. That’s about three times the national unemployment rate.

“So far, I have found a couple positions I think I’m suitable for and I’m looking forward to seeing what might come from that," said Godette.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, military spouse unemployment and underemployment has a big impact on military families with a survey about the hidden costs of military families finding many families find themselves unable to save for retirement.

“You don’t get this much information in one area very often," said Kyle Doorman, a transitioning service member.

He said the interaction gives him some peace of mind.

“It’s pretty nerve-wracking thinking about transitioning out; going from something, for me, I’ve done since high school," said Doorman.

At Thursday’s event, Eddie Cooper was representing the Fleet & Family Support Center.The center provides a variety of services to help transitioning service members find jobs.

“I just went through this back in February. As a matter of fact, I was at this type of hiring event about a year ago," Cooper said.

He’s glad to be able to help people like Godette and Doorman.

“When I was in the service what I did, I was actually a career counselor, was related to this. So it’s kind of like continuing on for me personally. It’s very gratifying," Cooper said.

