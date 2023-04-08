New barber shop at Naval Station Norfolk offers free haircuts for veterans, active duty military

NORFOLK, Va. — A new place to get a haircut on base at Navel Station Norfolk is offering free haircuts to active duty military, veterans, retirees, civil service personnel and dependents alike.

The Navy Service Support Advanced Training Command (NSSATC) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 6 for the new barber shop in Building J50.

The $1.2 million project created “an updated learning environment and integrated fleet training to Sailors enrolled in the shipboard barber ‘C’ school course,” according to a press release.

The hair cutting curriculum, put together by Navy partners and the Paul Mitchell Hair & Beauty School, included updated grooming standards, which taught barbers how to cut all types of hair. Male and female walk-in appointments will be accepted at the barber shop.

Additionally, Sailors enrolled in the course will receive the training necessary to pass the Virginia State Barber licensing class.

"We are excited to open this new barbershop which will provide high quality training to over 70 Sailors annually and offer quality customer service to the 55,000 supportive individuals who transit the installation every day,” said Cmdr. Chris Hinson, NSSATC Commanding Officer. “I would certainly like to thank the Center for Service Support and NAVFAC for their great partnership with this project. Your continued support to Naval Station Norfolk and military personnel is evident and greatly appreciated.”

Walk-in appointments are available from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. Friday appointments are accepted from 8 a.m. until noon.