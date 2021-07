NORFOLK, Va. - NORFOLK, Va. – New leadership was named today for the Navy’s top command in the Hampton Roads region.

Vice Admiral Daryl Caudle was nominated by the president to become Commander of U.S. Fleet Forces in Norfolk and for appointment to the rank of Admiral.

Vice Admiral James Kilby was also nominated to be Deputy Commander of U.S. Fleet Forces.

Once confirmed, Caudle will relieve Admiral Christopher Grady who has been at the helm since May 2018.