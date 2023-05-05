New Navy submarine USS Massachusetts to be christened in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The newest Virginia-class submarine is nearly ready for the U.S. Navy.

Keeping with naming trends, the vessel, which will be known as the USS Massachusetts, is the ninth Navy ship to be named in recognition of the state. It's the 25th Virginia-class fast-attack submarine.

Sailors are eager to make the Massachusetts their new home. Countless hours of work have gone into the craft.

"I've been on that for three years," said Mary Cupp, a marine painter.

Cupp said the Massachusetts personifies patriotism.

"To just think that our Navy is going to be living in that, it's awesome," said Cupp.

More than 100 sailors will deploy on the ship.

"They go into harm's way away from their family and friends for extended periods of time in a cylinder underwater," said Jason Ward, Vice President of Virginia Class Construction for Newport News Shipbuilding.

Whether sailors are preparing for national security missions or passing the time in tight quarters, they said they're ready.

"We play cribbage a lot. It's an ode to our WWII submariners," said Commander Mike Seidsma, commanding officer of PCU Massachusetts.

"It's an environment that takes a special individual to enlist," said Ward.

"A lot of them can't wait to get underway for the first time. Some of them have yet to be underway in a submarine," said Commander Seidsma.

He and others said the Massachusetts is special.

The boat is the second submarine in the Virginia-class Newport News Shipbuilding workers built specifically for mixed-gender crews.

"For me, the confluence of this boat, these shipbuilders, this crew, and all of these people working towards equality is just exciting," said Sheril Sandberg, a sponsor of the Massachusetts.

"I was in the submarine force when the policy was changed to allow females to serve aboard submarines. I can tell you that the female submariners, the enlisted officers I have served with, are phenomenal individuals. It changes the playing field for the type of elite warrior we can have on board," said Commander Seidsma.

As crews finished preparing for the christening, they said they're already looking forward to the Massachusetts' launch in the James River this fall.

"It's our home," said Commander Seidsma.

The Massachusetts is set to be christened in Newport News Saturday, May 6, 2023.

