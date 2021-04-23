New treatment option for those suffering addiction issues opens in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There's a new option for adults struggling with addiction to alcohol and drugs in Hampton Roads.

Safe Harbor Behavioral Healthcare celebrated the grand opening of its new Partial Hospitalization Program on Friday.

The Partial Hospitalization Program, or PHP, allows folks a place to continue treatment after detox or residential treatment.

Among the services offered in PHP are group therapy, educational groups, comprehensive treatment planning and weekly medical follow-ups.

Safe Harbor opened its 30-bed residential treatment facility on London Boulevard in Portsmouth back in May 2019. The group is working with Portsmouth on another expansion project to provide residential treatment to veterans struggling with addiction.

Safe Harbor already participates in the Veterans Administration's Community Care Network.