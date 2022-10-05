New VA healthcare facility coming to Chesapeake in 2024

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A new healthcare center predicted to serve nearly 70% of Hampton Roads Veterans is opening in Chesapeake.

The GSA and Office of Veterans Affairs broke ground on the Chesapeake Healthcare Center Wednesday morning after nearly a decade of planning and coordinating.

“We are excited for the construction of our new Healthcare Center. 68% of our Veterans reside on the Southside and this facility will increase our capabilities to better serve our Veterans with the care they deserve,” said Dr. Taquisa K. Simmons, the executive director of the Hampton VA Healthcare System.

The new facility comes in at 196,000 square feet and is expected to offer a variety of services. The healthcare facility will provide primary care, eye clinics, rehabilitation services, advanced imagine services, and mental health resources to Veterans.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D) attended Wednesday's groundbreaking and believes the mental health services will be critical for Veterans.

"It is obscene in this country the number of Veteran suicides that take place virtually every day," he said. "We've got to do a better job of connecting Veterans who have mental heath issues to these services. It's not that they don't have services, it's just about making those connections. So having this physical presence here in Chesapeake on the Southside will help on that critical issue as well."

Joining Senator Warner were other state and local leaders, including Congressman Bobby Scott and Chesapeake Mayor Rick West.

All officials agreeing a major perk of the new facility is its accessibility. Right now, Veterans have to drive to Hampton for healthcare, taking bridges and tunnels for oftentimes routine check ups. This has caused patients to miss appointments.

"Most of the growth is here on the Southside and we all know getting over to Hampton, depending on the time of day, can be a real pain," said Senator Warner. "So we weren't providing the quality of care in a timely manner to the Veterans in this area...and this will take a lot of pressure out off of Hampton."

The project also includes a subcontracting plan for the facility's construction. About 17% of the total construction budget, which equates to roughly $1.1 million, is planned to be awarded to small businesses.

The new healthcare facility is on track to be environmentally sustainable, which mold-resistant materials being used during construction. Officials say they are moving towards Green Globe Certification and working to make the facility Energy Star compliant.

Construction is expected to take nearly two years and the grand opening is currently slated for 2024.