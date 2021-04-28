Newport News military command supporting vaccination clinics across the country

NORFOLK, Va. — A Newport News-based military command has stayed busy this year, supporting vaccination clinics across the country.

Since February, Joint Task Force - Civil Support has supported 17 state-run, federally supported vaccination clinics, including the one at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

The clinics range in size from large facilities able to vaccinate up to 6,000 people a day to smaller community ones providing 250 vaccines per day.

The help is coming in response to a request for support from FEMA.

Major General Jeffrey Van, Commander of Joint Task Force - Civil Support, tells News 3 anchor Todd Corillo that he's encouraging everyone to get their shot and the task force is proud to be part of the effort.

"It is rewarding to be able to see the local populace, the underserved in these sites, getting out there and getting the actual shots. It is rewarding hearing the stories and talking to the people who are getting the vaccines," Major General Van explained.

Last year, Joint Task Force - Civil Support led the Defense Department's COVID-19 support to alleviate overburdened hospital systems in New York and New Jersey.

"It's very rewarding to have been on the front side of this supporting hospitals at one of the darkest points of America's history and then coming full circle and giving the vaccines," Major General Van told Corillo.

As of this week, Joint Task Force - Civil Support is still supporting nine clinics across seven states and territories.