Newport News Shipbuilding christens newest Virginia-class submarine, USS New Jersey

Posted at 10:40 AM, Nov 13, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Shipbuilding will christen the U.S. Navy's newest Virginia-class submarine, the USS New Jersey, Saturday morning.

The submarine is the fifth ship of the Block IV submarines built under a unique teaming agreement between the shipyard and General Dynamics Electric Boat. It's the third Navy vessel named in recognition of New Jersey.

The USS New Jersey's sponsor, Dr. Susan DiMarco, will break a bottle of sparkling wine against the submarine's bow in an 11 a.m. ceremony.

“Shipbuilding has always played a key role in shaping the future of our national security,” said Adm. Michael Mullen, the 17th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the 28th Chief of Naval Operatons. “The impressive community of men and women involved in the construction of the future USS New Jersey should be extremely proud as they continue a legacy of extraordinary USS New Jersey ships and the future of our maritime security.”

