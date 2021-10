VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Navy Exchange (NEX) stores are extending their returns window in an effort to encourage early holiday shopping as global supply chain issues persist.

Any items purchased through December 11, 2021 at either a NEX or online can be returned through January 24, 2022.

After December 11, 2021, the standard policy of 45-days for returns and exchanges will apply.

The NEX says returns without a receipt will be placed on a NEX gift card.