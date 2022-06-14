Norfolk-based USS Bulkeley commanding officer, command master chief relieved of duties

NORFOLK, Va. - The U.S. Navy announced that Capt. Stefan Walch, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron Two (CDS-2), relieved USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) commanding officer Cmdr. Devine Johnson and Command Master Chief Earl Sanders due to a loss of confidence in their ability to effectively function as a command leadership team.

Both were relieved from their duties on June 10.

Johnson served as the commanding officer of the Norfolk-based ship since July 2020.

Capt. William “Mac” Harkin, currently Deputy Commodore, Destroyer Squadron Two will be temporarily assigned as commanding officer until a permanent relief is identified.

Sanders served as the Bulkeley command master chief since June 2021 and will be replaced by Master Chief Petty Officer Christy Reed, also of CDS-2, until a permanent relief is assigned.

Johnson and Sanders will be temporarily reassigned to the staff of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic.

The Navy says there is no impact to the command’s mission or schedule due to this relief.