Norfolk Marines celebrate 76th anniversary of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Marines are celebrating the 76th anniversary of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic (FMFLANT).

The Marines are celebrating the event with a cake-cutting ceremony in the commander’s office.

Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic (FMFLANT)





The creation of the Fleet Marine Forces (Atlantic and Pacific) in 1946 served to establish a two-way training and education linkage between Headquarters Marine Corps (HQMC) and tactical organizations, and to consolidate the key joint lessons, requirements, and resources applied to amphibious doctrine and readiness.

“Since the inception of Fleet Marine Force Atlantic on December 16, 1946, United States Marines have faithfully and

gallantly served alongside our U.S. Navy brothers and sisters on the Norfolk, VA waterfront," Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, commander of Marines from Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces, Northern Command, commented.

The rest of his statement reads: