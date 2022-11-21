Norfolk Naval Shipyard opens state-of-the-art barge, new Micro Market

NORFOLK, Va. — Two new facilities are now open at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in the hopes of improving the quality of life for sailors and civilians.

Monday morning, the ribbon was cut on the shipyard's first NEX Micro Market, offering fresh, hot food to sailors 24/7.

"I think it's amazing that they put this place here," said Sailor Sade Bogan.

The market focuses heavily on healthy foods, selling fruit containers for $3.50. The facility also offers salads, frozen dinners, and yogurt, along with an array of snacks.

Micro Market also uses biometric technology, allowing people to pay with their fingerprints.

"You can also pay with your thumb if you set it up as well, so that's very convenient if you forgot your wallet on the ship," explained Bogan.

Products within the market can also be adjusted based on what ship is coming in.

"Because of the automated process we have, we can assort the store and change our product variety at a moment's notice," explained Robert Bianmchi, the CEO of Navy Exchange Service Command. "What you'll find is, every shop has a different personality. So when the USS Truman comes, in we'll know very quickly what they like."

And just feet away, Norfolk Naval Shipyard also opened a new barge, APL 68.

Able to hold 609 crew members and provide three meals a day to over 1,000 personnel, sailors say the new barge is quite the step up.

"This will be my third yard period I'm a part of, my first one was old hospital beds kind of a thing, but this is more uniform so everyone has lockers so you have your own space," said Sailor Gage Taylor.

"I appreciate what they've done to make us feel welcome here in the shipyard," added Sailor Stephen Kline. "We feel comfortable here."

With classrooms that can fit 120 students, a gym, and 400 computer drops, officials say APL 68 is one of the most modern barges of its time.

"The birthing on board, the eating on board, the showers heads and bathrooms on board, are done at the highest levels," explained Adm. Daryl Caudle, U.S. Fleet Forces Commander "So [sailors] get there and it feels like home."

