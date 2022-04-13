North Carolina-based soldiers who saw Fort Bragg paratrooper alive last face courts-martial

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Seven North Carolina-based soldiers who were camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose partial remains were found along the coast in 2020 are facing courts-martial on conspiracy and other charges.

Eight soldiers assigned were camping on Cape Lookout National Seashore when Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez was reported missing in May 2020.

According to the Associated Press, Roman-Martinez' severed head washed up on shore six days later; his body was never recovered.

His death was ruled as a homicide, but no one has been charged in his death.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that court records state that seven soldiers who were the last to see Roman-Martinez alive are all charged with conspiracy and failure to obey a direct order or regulation related to travel during a travel ban.

Officials have said the charges are unrelated to the death of Roman-Martinez.

All seven have all been arraigned and their trials are scheduled from May to September.