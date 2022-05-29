Old Dominion Honor Flight takes local veterans to visit war memorials in the nation's capital

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - This Memorial Day, we're getting an inside look into a group of local veterans' trip to the nation's capital to honor their fellow service members who have sacrificed their lives for our country.

On April 23, the Old Dominion Honor Flight went to Washington, D.C., with 87 veterans on board. Honor flights take U.S. military veterans to visit the city's war memorials.

This was the first honor flight for the organization since the pandemic started.

Of the 87 veterans on this trip - who served in the Vietnam War, the Korean War and World War II - 48 were from Hampton Roads, and 39 were from the Richmond area.

The trip started with a visit to the National Museum of the Marine Corps, followed by visits to the WWII, Korean War and Vietnam Veterans Memorials.

Then, the veterans were bussed to Arlington National Cemetery to watch the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They then had dinner at the Knights of Pythias Lodge in Fredericksburg before heading home.

News 3 photojournalist David Agudelo was given a spot on one of the buses and documented the entire trip. The trip will air on WGNT Monday at 7:30 p.m. and will be live streamed in this story and on our Facebook page.

The next Old Dominion Honor Flight is scheduled for Oct. 22. You can read more about the organization here.