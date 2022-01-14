Watch
NewsMilitary

Actions

Pentagon deploying 1,000 additional active-duty service members for COVID-19 response

Surge teams are helping civilian healthcare
items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Army Photo by Spc Logan Ludwig
U.S. Navy Lt. j.g Matthew Benevides, an emergency trauma nurse assigned to a medical response team currently deployed to Green Bay, Wisconsin, adjusts the flow rate of a patient's medication at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, Dec 30, 2021. The medical response team is currently deployed to the hospital in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response.
6999961.jpg
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 10:41:02-05

NORFOLK, Va. — The Pentagon is adding an additional 1,000 active-duty military medical personnel to the national effort to provide relief to civilian healthcare systems under immense strain from the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby says the first of those additional service members will be available to deploy next week.

They will join the more than 400 active-duty military medical personnel already supporting healthcare systems.

Those numbers don't include more than 15,000 National Guardsmen who are also supporting efforts across the country.

The surge response teams began deploying in July and have already been to 39 states and four territories to work alongside civilian healthcare workers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories