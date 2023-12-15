Watch Now
Pentagon orders USS Gerald R. Ford to remain in Mediterranean near Israel, extending deployment

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni/AP
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the USS Gerald R. Ford embarked on the first of its sea trials to test various state-of-the-art systems on its own power for the first time Saturday, April 8, 2017, from Newport News, Va. The first of the Navy's new class of aircraft carriers will spend several days conducting builder's sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni/U.S. Navy via AP)
Posted at 5:03 PM, Dec 15, 2023
WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and one other warship to remain in the Mediterranean Sea for several more weeks to maintain a two-carrier presence near Israel as its war with Hamas grinds on, U.S. officials said.

It would be the third time the Ford’s deployment has been extended, underscoring the continued concerns about volatility in the region during Israel’s war in Gaza.

The U.S. has two aircraft carriers in the region, a rarity in recent years.

Multiple U.S. officials confirmed the longer deployments approved this week for the Ford and the USS Normandy cruiser on condition of anonymity because they have not yet been made public.

Other ships in the Ford’s strike group had already had their deployments extended.

