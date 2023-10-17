Deployment for Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group extended amid Israel-Hamas war

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin has approved a deployment extension for the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/Sixth Fleet Area of Operations.

Prior to the extension, the Norfolk-based strike group was nearing the end of its six-month deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, according to the DOD.

Just over a week ago, the strike group was rerouted to the Mediterranean Sea. The decision came shortly after Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, October 7.

Last Saturday, Secretary Austin confirmed that aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and its strike group, also based in Norfolk, was sent to the Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel.

The DOD says Secretary Austin has also placed about 2,000 people personnel and a range of units on a “heightened state of readiness” in an effort to respond fast to the situation in the Middle East if needed.

“No decisions have been made to deploy any forces at this time. The Secretary will continue to assess our force posture and remain in close contact with allies and partners,” a DOD press release states.

