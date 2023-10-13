Crew of carrier USS Eisenhower departing from Naval Station Norfolk for deployment

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK — The crew of the carrier USS Eisenhower (CVN 69) is leaving Naval Station Norfolk this morning.

The carrier strike group, comprised of over 5,000 sailors, is getting underway as a part of a regularly scheduled deployment.

Leadership says the carrier strike group is well-prepared for its deployment.

“Each entity that comprises IKECSG has worked exceptionally hard over the last several months, and we are ready to bring maritime power in support of any tasking,” said Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, IKECSG. “Our presence will undoubtedly strengthen relationships with our allies and partners, as we share the goal to deter aggression, and if required, deliver overwhelming combat power.”

Guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) will also depart from the naval base.

The Navy did not say where the carrier strike group is being deployed to.

