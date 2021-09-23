Pentagon outlines sexual assault reforms

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Pentagon outlined its first set of military-wide sexual assault reforms on Wednesday.

It comes after the Biden Administration and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin gave support to recommendations made by the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Military.

"We're going to make needed foundational investments to support sexual assault, accountability prevention programs, healthy command climates, and quality victim care. To date sexual harassment and sexual assault were being serious problems in our force with lethal consequences for service members and harmful effects on our combat readiness. This administration has placed an unprecedentedly high priority on this challenge set," Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said during a Pentagon briefing.

The Department of Defense plans to use a four-tiered approach to implementing the reforms.

You can read more about the reforms here.