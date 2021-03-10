Menu

Watch
NewsMilitary

Actions

Pentagon: single shot vaccine could be beneficial for deploying troops

Johnson & Johnson shot only requires one dose
items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 9:01 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 09:01:29-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Getting COVID-19 vaccines out to deploying or deployed service members could be easier now with the introduction of a single-shot option.

The FDA gave Emergency Use Authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson earlier this month.

Unlike vaccines currently available from Pfizer and Moderna, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a one-shot dose and does not require extreme temperature conditions for storage.

"Because it doesn't have the same refrigeration requirements and because it's a single-dose vaccine with equal effectiveness, it will give us additional flexibility to take care of or to provide it to deploying and deployed troops," John Kirby, Pentagon Spokesman, said.

In February, the bulk of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group was able to receive Moderna vaccines prior to leaving Norfolk on deployment.

Due to the second dose requirement, those Sailors are receiving them while deployed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education