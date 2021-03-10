Pentagon: single shot vaccine could be beneficial for deploying troops

NORFOLK, Va. - Getting COVID-19 vaccines out to deploying or deployed service members could be easier now with the introduction of a single-shot option.

The FDA gave Emergency Use Authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson earlier this month.

Unlike vaccines currently available from Pfizer and Moderna, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a one-shot dose and does not require extreme temperature conditions for storage.

"Because it doesn't have the same refrigeration requirements and because it's a single-dose vaccine with equal effectiveness, it will give us additional flexibility to take care of or to provide it to deploying and deployed troops," John Kirby, Pentagon Spokesman, said.

In February, the bulk of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group was able to receive Moderna vaccines prior to leaving Norfolk on deployment.

Due to the second dose requirement, those Sailors are receiving them while deployed.