Photos: Rob Holland performs famed aerobatics at Langley, Oceana air shows

Rob Holland, who was tragically killed in a crash at Langley Air Force Base on Thursday, April 24 ahead of a scheduled performance at the 2025 Air Power Over Hampton Roads Air Show, has been wowing Hampton Roads air show audiences for years. WTKR Director of Digital Media Jon Sham documented his flights at the Langley and Oceana air shows in 2023.