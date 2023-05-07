Watch Now
Pictures: Thunderbirds make triumphant return to Langley's 'Air Power Over Hampton Roads' air show

The Joint Base Langley-Eustis presents Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show returns in 2023 for the first time in four years

After a four-year hiatus, the "Joint Base Langley-Eustis presents Air Power Over Hampton Roads" air show is back in action.

From its fighter jets cracking across the sky — shaking you off your feet — to its stunt pilots — seemingly spinning out of control before pulling up at the last second — Air Power's performances were met with rapturous applause.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
Rob Holland Aerosports performs stunts at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
Rob Holland Aerosports performs stunts at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
Rob Holland Aerosports performs stunts at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
An F-35 Lightning II performs a demonstration at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
Rob Holland Aerosports performs stunts at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
Rob Holland Aerosports performs stunts at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
Sun strikes the canopy of an F-22 Raptor during the Air Combat Command F-22 Demonstration Team's performance at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the return of Joint Base Langley-Eustis' Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton, VA, Saturday, May 6, 2023.Jon Sham/WTKR News 3
