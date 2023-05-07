Pictures: Thunderbirds make triumphant return to Langley's 'Air Power Over Hampton Roads' air show
The Joint Base Langley-Eustis presents Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show returns in 2023 for the first time in four years
After a four-year hiatus, the "Joint Base Langley-Eustis presents Air Power Over Hampton Roads" air show is back in action.
From its fighter jets cracking across the sky — shaking you off your feet — to its stunt pilots — seemingly spinning out of control before pulling up at the last second — Air Power's performances were met with rapturous applause.
