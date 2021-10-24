Portsmouth sailor killed during Pearl Harbor attack accounted for, burial planned at Arlington National Cemetery

A Sailor from Portsmouth who served on the USS Oklahoma during World War II was accounted for on November 24, 2020.

Navy Mess Attendant 1st Class Octavius Mabine was 21 when he was killed on December 7, 1941, as Japanese aircraft bombed the Oklahoma at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. The Oklahoma was hit by multiple torpedoes and capsized, resulting in the deaths of 429 crewmen.

Mabine's remains were initially classified as non-recoverable, but were identified through DNA testing after the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed the remains of unknown sailors from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in 2015.

Mabine's name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

His remains will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.