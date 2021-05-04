Proposed legislation would inject billions into the Navy's public shipyards

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The nation's four public shipyards, including Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, could get a significant boost toward modernization efforts if proposed bipartisan legislation is approved.

Last week, a coalition of Senators and Representatives introduced the Supplying Help to Infrastructure in Ports, Yards, and America’s Repair Docks (SHIPYARD) Act of 2021.

The bill would provide $25 billion to improve the shipyards that support Navy ships.

The bulk of the money, $21 billion, would be designated for the Navy's four public shipyards.

In addition to Norfolk Naval, there are public shipyards in Washington, Maine, and Hawaii.

The other $4 billion would be invested in private shipyards that build and repair ships for the Navy.

Under the proposal, money from the SHIPYARD Act would allow for investments and capital improvement projects including electrical infrastructure and the construction of new dry docks.

The funds would be provided through the Defense Production Act, which would allow for contracts to be awarded faster as the typical fiscal year constraints would not apply.