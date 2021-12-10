Royal Canadian Navy ship stops at Naval Station Norfolk amid maiden deployment

NORFOLK, Va. - Our neighbors from the north stopped in Hampton Roads Friday.

News 3 spoke to the captain of the Royal Canadian Navy’s new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS), Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Harry DeWolf, which visited Naval Station Norfolk.

“Working with the crew and watching them learn has just been an exceptional experience," HCMS Harry DeWolf Captain Corey Gleason told News 3 reporter Ellen Ice. "I’m incredibly proud of them and I hope they’re proud of their actions."

The DeWolf is conducting her maiden deployment, a circumnavigation of North America, with embarked members of the U.S Navy and U.S. Coast Guard from Hampton Roads.

The ship transited the Northwest Passage, Panama Canal and participated in Op Caribbe, contributing to the seizure and offload of approximately 26,250 pounds of cocaine and 3,700 pounds of marijuana worth about $504 million from the USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) in Port Everglades, Florida, on Nov. 22.