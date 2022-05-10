Sailor dies from injuries days after helicopter hard landing incident at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Sailor assigned to an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit died at a hospital Monday afternoon from injuries they sustained after a helicopter made a hard landing during joint training at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on May 5.

Three people were reportedly sent to the hospital after the incident.

In accordance with Navy policy, the Sailor's name is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification has been completed. Their immediate family has been notified.

Officials are still investigating what caused the hard landing.

There is no further information.

