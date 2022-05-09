Watch
NewsMilitary

Actions

Sailor found dead onboard USS Bataan in April

USS Bataan
Steve Helber/AP
The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD-5) sits pier side along with support ships at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., Wednesday, April 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
USS Bataan
Posted at 9:22 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 21:23:23-04

NORFOLK, Va. - A sailor was found dead onboard the USS Bataan.

Aviation Ordnance Airman Apprentice Amare Long was assigned to the USS Bataan in Norfolk. LCDR Fischer confirmed to News 3 that Long was found dead onboard the ship on April 18.

"Our thoughts go out to his family and shipmates during this incredibly difficult period, and we would ask that their privacy be respected at this time,” LCDR Fisher stated.

According to the Navy Times, Long enlisted in August 2020 and Bataan was his first command following “A” school.

They say he was the first recipient of a scholarship that sent Hampton Roads, Virginia, residents to a University of North Carolina summer basketball camp, according to an April 26 Facebook post by the scholarship group.

This news follows reports of three sailors from the USS George Washington aircraft carrier were found dead in less than one week. The three sailors died by suicide. Local Navy officials say there have been seven deaths reported in the last year along with the three recent suicides, which have people very concerned.

Related: Local Sailors have questions after 3 suicides onboard USS George Washington

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home