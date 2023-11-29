Search for survivors continues in deadly U.S. Air Force Osprey crash near Japan

At least one U.S. service member is dead after an Air Force Osprey aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan on Wednesday, the U.S. military confirmed.

The aircraft, which can take off like a helicopter and turn its two rotors once airborne to fly like an airplane, was carrying eight people, officials say.

According to the Japanese Coast Guard, which responded to the crash site 600 miles off the coast of Tokyo, the CV-22B Osprey belonged to the 353rd Special Operations Wing assigned to Yokota Air Force Base.

The aircraft was reportedly conducting a training mission when it crashed.

This is the second deadly crash involving an Osprey this year. In August, three marines were killed and several others badly injured when an Osprey went down during training exercises near Australia.

A total of nine service members were killed in 2022 in a pair of Osprey crashes in California and Norway.

Versions of the Osprey are flown by the U.S. Air Force, Marines and the Navy.