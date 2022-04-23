Sen. Mark Warner holds 'Academy Day' highlighting US service academies, military programs

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Senator Mark Warner will host his annual Academy Day on Saturday, April 23, offering students, parents or guardians and school counselors an overview of the United States service academies and their admission processes.

The virtual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Representatives from the Virginia congressional delegation will discuss the application procedures for congressional nominations to the academies. There will be speakers from the Department of Defense Medical Examination Review Board, the University of Virginia ROTC programs, the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, the Virginia Military Institute, and the Virginia Women’s Institute for Leadership at Mary Baldwin University.

According to Warner's office, attendees will also be able to join breakout sessions with service academy representatives for presentations and an interactive question and answer period.

If you'd like to learn more about the nomination process for the service academies, click here.