Service members supporting mass vaccination clinics across the country

NORFOLK, Va. - Department of Defense service members are spread out across the country right now in an effort to get Americans vaccinated against COVID-19.

Many are serving at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support state-run, federally-support community vaccination clinics.

U.S. Army North is overseeing the joint military COVID-19 response for state and federal vaccination efforts.

Joint Task Force Civil Support, based at Fort Eustis in Newport News, is providing command and control efforts for service members at clinics in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.