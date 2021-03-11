Menu

Service members supporting mass vaccination clinics across the country

Military personnel are supporting FEMA
Sgt. Robert OSteen/Federal Vaccine Response
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amy Jones, a dental laboratory technician with Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force-531, from 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, provides information about a follow-up appointment to a COVID-19 vaccine recipient at the state-run, federally-supported Medgar Evers College COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center in Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 28, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert O’Steen, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
U.S. Air Force supports the Medgar Evers College COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center
Posted at 9:01 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 09:02:02-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Department of Defense service members are spread out across the country right now in an effort to get Americans vaccinated against COVID-19.

Many are serving at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support state-run, federally-support community vaccination clinics.

U.S. Army North is overseeing the joint military COVID-19 response for state and federal vaccination efforts.

Joint Task Force Civil Support, based at Fort Eustis in Newport News, is providing command and control efforts for service members at clinics in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

