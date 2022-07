NORFOLK, Va. - A spokesperson with Naval Station Norfolk said that several helicopters were damaged during a severe storm that rolled through the area Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Commander Robert Myers, the helicopters were damaged while on deck at the airfield at NSN's Chambers Field.

No personnel injuries were reported.

Myers said the number of helicopters damaged is still to be determined, as officials are on scene assessing the damage.

News 3 is working to learn more.