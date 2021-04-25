Shopping access to military exchanges expands to DoD, Coast Guard civilian employees

The Department of Defense is expanding access to the military exchange stores to DoD and Coast Guard civilian employees with a Common Access Card.

The April 12 directive extends in-store and online exchange shopping privileges to civilian employees who work in the U.S., and in U.S. territories and possessions.

This order goes into effect within 30 days. These employees will now be able to shop in Army and Air Force Exchange Service stores, Navy Exchange stores, and Marine Corps exchanges.

Family members will not be able to shop, however, shoppers with benefits can make purchases on their behalf.

Retired civilians and honorably discharged veterans will get access to the exchanges’ online stores, but will not have in-store shopping privileges. This access is to take effect by Oct. 8.

Purchase of tobacco, alcohol, or for military uniforms is not allowed for purchase under the directive.

To read the full directive, click here.