Starting Friday, Brandon Act will require mental health services for U.S. troops

The law requires the military to provide mental health evaluations for any service member.
Posted at 10:42 PM, May 02, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — The Pentagon is set to implement a law requiring mental health services for troops.

According to defense officials, the Brandon Act will finally be put into practice more than a year after it was passed.

The law requires the military to provide a mental health evaluation for any service member who asks for one.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to sign a policy to start its implementation this Friday.

The Brandon Act is named after Brandon Caserta, a 21-year-old Sailor who was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk. In 2018, he wrote a letter saying he was killing himself due to constant hazing and bullying.

Records show 519 service members told their own lives in 2021.

