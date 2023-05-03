Starting Friday, Brandon Act will require mental health services for U.S. troops

NORFOLK, Va. — The Pentagon is set to implement a law requiring mental health services for troops.

According to defense officials, the Brandon Act will finally be put into practice more than a year after it was passed.

The law requires the military to provide a mental health evaluation for any service member who asks for one.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to sign a policy to start its implementation this Friday.

The Brandon Act is named after Brandon Caserta, a 21-year-old Sailor who was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk. In 2018, he wrote a letter saying he was killing himself due to constant hazing and bullying.

Records show 519 service members told their own lives in 2021.

