Top officer lays out vision for the Coast Guard

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Commandant of the Coast Guard is laying out a vision for the future.

Admiral Karl Schultz gave his third "State of the Coast Guard" address last week in San Diego.

Schultz focused on the work the Coast Guard has carried out, especially in light of the global pandemic.

"Across the Service, I see individual Coast Guard members contributing to their communities, and standing the watch to secure the Homeland, enhance our economic prosperity, and advance our national interests across the globe."

Coast Guard efforts are particularly evident in the ports and waterways, which fuel more than a quarter of the nation's gross domestic product, which translates to 31 million jobs.

Schultz also talked about a plan to help keep families and Coast Guardsmen more connected while apart.

"To build on our increased cutter connectivity successes, we will pilot “underway WiFi” on two cutters this year, enabling our deployed crews to stay connected with friends and family while underway," Schultz said.

Updates on Coast Guard assets were also part of the address, including efforts to replace buoy and construction tenders with Waterways Commerce Cutters and transitioning to an all MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter fleet.

