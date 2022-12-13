19 USNS Comfort Sailors fall overboard in Haiti; 2 hurt

JEREMIE, Haiti - Two U.S. Navy Sailors were injured while on deployment during a man overboard incident.

The two Sailors have minor injuries due to the incident that occurred in the vicinity of Jeremie, Haiti, around 7:17 p.m. on Monday.

This took place while on deployment with USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations.

According to officials, 19 personnel fell overboard during a transfer from a small boat to Comfort.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller helped recover all personnel safely.

The two injured Sailors were treated aboard Comfort and are expected to make a full recovery, Navy officials report.

The personnel returning to Comfort were ashore in Haiti at Wharf de Jeremie. They were providing medical care during a Continuing Promise 2022 mission stop.

Comfort has paused ship-to-shore operations until a safe alternative for personnel transfer has been identified, officials confirm.

