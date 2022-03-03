Watch
U.S. Navy recovers crashed F-35C jet from South China Sea

U.S. Navy
U.S. 7th Fleet’s Task Force (CTF) 75 and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) successfully retrieved the F-35C Lightning II aircraft which crashed earlier this year in the South China Sea, March 2.
Mar 03, 2022
The U.S. Navy says it has recovered an F-35C fighter jet that crashed into the South China Sea earlier this year.

The jet crashed in late January while conducting flight operations with the USS Carl Vinson. Seven Sailors were injured, and the pilot was able to eject safely.

Wednesday, a specialized crew managed to recover the jet from a depth of approximately 12,400 feet. The team used a remotely operated vehicle to bring the jet up from the bottom of the ocean.

The aircraft will be delivered to a nearby military installation to aid in the ongoing investigation and evaluated for potential transport to the United States.

